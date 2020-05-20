Nord Stream 2 says it has two months to appeal EU court ruling on gas directive

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The consortium behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline said on Wednesday it has two months to appeal a decision by Europe’s second top court to reject a challenge by the group against European Union rules on gas.

The operator filed a case last year with the Luxembourg-based General Court seeking to annul an EU gas directive that requires pipelines not to be owned directly by gas suppliers, and for at least 10% of capacity to be made available to third parties.

The court dismissed its case on Wednesday.