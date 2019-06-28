Nord Stream 2 withdraws 2017 application for route in Danish waters

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project said on Friday it has withdrawn its 2017 application for a route through Danish territorial waters south of Bornholm, ending a process that has lasted for more than two years.

“The withdrawal of the original application is necessary to protect Nord Stream 2’s shareholder and the European investors from Austria, France, Germany and the Netherlands against the risk of further delays and financial losses,” Nord Stream 2 said in a statement.

Nord Stream 2, a project led by state gas producer Gazprom, said second and third applications for routes north-west and south-east of Bornholm international waters remain unchanged.