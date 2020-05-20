Nord Stream says Germany grants it exemption from EU gas directive

A pipelayer machine works at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Nord Stream AG, the operator of an undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, said on Wednesday that the German Federal Network Agency had agreed to exempt the Nord Stream pipeline from the European Union’s Gas Directive.

It said the exemption from the regulation’s primary provisions applied to the section of the pipeline on German territory which is currently functioning and transporting gas, and was initially valid for 20 years.

That follows a decision on Friday by Germany’s energy regulator not to grant a waiver of European Union gas directives for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.