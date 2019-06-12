Trump says he is considering sanctions over Nord Stream 2 natgas pipeline

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was considering sanctions over Russia’s Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project and warned Germany against being dependent on Russia for energy.

Nord Stream 2 has divided the European Union as Eastern European, Nordic and Baltic Sea countries see the 1,225 km (760 mile) pipeline, which is under construction, as increasing EU reliance on Moscow, while those in northern Europe, especially Germany, prioritize the economic benefits.

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said last month that a sanctions bill putting onerous restrictions on companies involved in the project would come in the “not too distant future.”