FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom expects the launch of the Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany in 2021, RIA news agency reported on Thursday.