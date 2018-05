MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas exporter Gazprom could exceed its 2018 gas output expectations of 475.8 billion cubic meters (bcm), Deputy Chief Executive Officer Vitaly Markelov said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Markelov also said Gazprom was in talks with Turkey about the construction of the second line of the TurkStream gas pipeline.