FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom will produce more than 500 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2019, the Interfax news agency cited the company’s deputy chief executive Vitaly Markelov as saying on Monday.

“It will be greater. How much greater, I won’t say. Let a week go by, then we’ll see,” Markelov said.