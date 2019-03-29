Russia's Gazprom to start Baltic gas processing and liquefaction project

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas producers Gazprom and RusGazDobycha will start a major gas processing and liquefaction project near the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, Gazprom said on Friday.
The project will have a capacity of 13 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG), while investment in the project will total 700 billion roubles ($10.67 billion), it said.
The first block of the complex is to become operational in the second half of 2023 and the second block by the end of 2024, Gazprom said.
