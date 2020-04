FILE PHOTO: Gazprom logo is seen on a gas processing column under construction at Amur gas processing plant, part of Power Of Siberia project outside the far eastern town of Svobodny, in Amur region, Russia November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The net profit of Russian gas giant Gazprom fell to 1.2 trillion roubles ($16.3 billion) in 2019 from 1.46 trillion roubles in 2018 as revenues declined, Gazprom said on Wednesday.

The company also said its 2019 sales declined to 7.7 trillion roubles last year from 8.2 trillion roubles in 2018.