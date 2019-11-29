Russia's Gazprom posts 45% fall in third quarter net profit on lower export prices, volumes

FILE PHOTO: Gazprom logos are on display at Bovanenkovo gas field on the Arctic Yamal peninsula, Russia May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) on Friday posted a third-quarter net profit of 212 billion roubles ($3.32 billion), down 45% from the same period a year ago on lower export volumes and weaker gas prices in its core European market.

Gazprom, the world’s top conventional gas producer, said its total sales were 1.6 trillion roubles in the third quarter, down from 1.9 trillion in the same period a year ago.

Gross revenue from gas supplies to Europe and destinations, excluding Russia and ex-Soviet countries, was 587 billion roubles, down 37% year-on-year, as average gas prices dropped to $169.8 per 1,000 cubic meters (cm) from $250.8 per 1,000 cm in the third quarter last year. Sales volumes were also down.

State-controlled Gazprom is launching its Power of Siberia gas pipeline to China on Dec. 2, which will deliver 38 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to China per year when it gradually reaches its full capacity by 2025.

Gazprom has supplied 53.5 bcm to Europe and destinations other than Russia and the ex-Soviet Union in the third quarter, down from 56.9 bcm in the same period a year ago, it said. Its net debt was 2.86 trillion roubles at the end of September.