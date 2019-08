FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom’s second-quarter net income rose by 16% year on year to 300.6 billion roubles ($4.55 billion), it said on Thursday.

Sales in the three months to June 30 edged down to 1.78 trillion roubles from 1.83 trillion roubles in the same period last year.

Gazprom also said it has raised a 1 billion euro long-term loan from an undisclosed foreign bank.