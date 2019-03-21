Commodities
March 21, 2019 / 3:56 PM / a few seconds ago

British court suspends Gazprom-Naftogaz case

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas group Gazprom at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The British High Court has suspended its case into a dispute between Russia’s Gazprom and Ukraine’s Naftogaz until an appeal process at a Swedish court is complete, Gazprom said in a statement on Thursday.

The Ukrainian state oil and gas firm said last year that a London court had granted its request to freeze the British assets of Gazprom to enforce an earlier arbitration ruling from Sweden.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below