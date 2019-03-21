British court suspends Gazprom-Naftogaz case

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The British High Court has suspended its case into a dispute between Russia’s Gazprom and Ukraine’s Naftogaz until an appeal process at a Swedish court is complete, Gazprom said in a statement on Thursday.
The Ukrainian state oil and gas firm said last year that a London court had granted its request to freeze the British assets of Gazprom to enforce an earlier arbitration ruling from Sweden.
