British court suspends Gazprom-Naftogaz case

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas group Gazprom at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The British High Court has suspended its case into a dispute between Russia’s Gazprom and Ukraine’s Naftogaz until an appeal process at a Swedish court is complete, Gazprom said in a statement on Thursday.

The Ukrainian state oil and gas firm said last year that a London court had granted its request to freeze the British assets of Gazprom to enforce an earlier arbitration ruling from Sweden.