FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom received 479 bids worth a total of 237.7 billion rubles ($3.73 billion) in a secondary share offering, it said on Thursday.

The stake being sold is worth about 211 billion rubles based on Wednesday’s market close of 248 rubles per share.