MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom has signed a five-year strategic cooperation agreement with Shell, it said on Tuesday.

The cooperation will include exploring energy markets, “projects along the entire value chain”, digitalisation of technologies and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, Gazprom said.

