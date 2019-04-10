Royal Dutch Shell to exit Gazprom-led Baltic LNG project

FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane flies over a Shell logo at a petrol station in west London, in this January 29, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell has decided to exit the Baltic liquefied natural gas (LNG) project led by Russian gas producer Gazprom in the Leningrad region, the chairman of Shell’s Russian unit said on Wednesday.

“Following Gazprom’s announcement on March 29 regarding the final development concept of Baltic LNG, we have decided to stop our involvement in this project,” Cederic Cremers, Shell Russia’s chairman, said.

Shell said earlier on Wednesday it was studying the possible implications of a recent decision by Gazprom to move toward the full integration of its Baltic LNG and gas processing plants.