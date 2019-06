The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state gas giant Gazprom is awaiting formation of the new Ukrainian government before starting talks with Kiev about the transit of Russian gas across Ukraine to Europe, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

Gazprom’s talks with Poland about gas supply and transit are still underway, said Elena Burmistrova, head of Gazprom Export.