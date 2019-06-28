Gazprom says waiting for new government in Kiev for gas talks

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom head Alexei Miller said on Friday the gas giant planned to start talks with Ukraine on extending a deal to transit Russian gas to Europe after the formation of a new government in Kiev.
More than a third of Russia’s gas exports to the European Union cross Ukraine, providing Kiev with valuable income. The current deal with Moscow on gas supplies and transit expires after Dec. 31.
