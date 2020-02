FILE PHOTO: A Gazprom-branded helmet pictured at the construction site of Amur gas processing plant, part of Gazprom's Power of Siberia project outside the far eastern town of Svobodny, in Amur region, Russia, November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom and German energy group Uniper have agreed to drop arbitration proceedings over the price of natural gas supply contracts, Gazprom said on Friday.

Gazprom Export initiated proceedings in January 2018, but the parties agreed to terminate the case on Jan. 10 2020, Gazprom said.