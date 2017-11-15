Gazprom Neft sees 2018 output rising despite OPEC+ deal

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom Neft thinks its own oil output will rise modestly in 2018 even if a global deal to cut oil output is extended until the end of next year, a company official said on Wednesday.

The logo of Russia's oil producer Gazprom Neft is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The official said during a conference call that the firm’s oil output at greenfields, such as Novy Port, would total around 6.8 million tonnes, while Messoyakha is seen producing around 4.3 million tonnes and Prirazlomnoye around 3.6 million tonnes in 2018.