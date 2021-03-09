Burst pipeline causes oil spill at Gazprom Neft field in Siberia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A burst pipeline at an oilfield operated by a subsidiary of Russia’s Gazprom Neft has led to an oil spill on Monday, the subsidiary said, while the pipeline has been repaired on the same day.

Gazpromneft-Noyabrskneftegaz said there is no danger to the forestry or water bodies from the spill.

RIA news agency, citing the local branch of the emergency services earlier on Tuesday as saying, that oil spilled over an area of 1,100 square metres

The incident occurred at the Yarainerskoye oilfield in the Yamal-Nenets region of western Siberia.

The emergency services said no oil was spilled into any bodies of water and that clear-up operation had begun.