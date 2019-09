FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom, said on Wednesday it had resumed oil production at the Prirazlomnoye offshore Arctic field on Sept. 7 after planned maintenance.

The Prirazlomnoye field was halted on Aug. 8 for maintenance.

