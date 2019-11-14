Russia's competition watchdog delays Gazprom Neft, Shell deal by three months

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s competition watchdog said on Thursday it had decided to delay by three months Shell’s (RDSa.L) purchase of 9.3 billion roubles ($145.73 million) worth of shares in a subsidiary of Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM).

Shell is expected to buy a 50% stake in Meretoyakhaneftegaz, a Gazprom Neft subsidiary which holds licensing rights to the Meretoyakhinskoye oil field.