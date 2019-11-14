Deals
November 14, 2019 / 2:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's competition watchdog delays Gazprom Neft, Shell deal by three months

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s competition watchdog said on Thursday it had decided to delay by three months Shell’s (RDSa.L) purchase of 9.3 billion roubles ($145.73 million) worth of shares in a subsidiary of Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM).

Shell is expected to buy a 50% stake in Meretoyakhaneftegaz, a Gazprom Neft subsidiary which holds licensing rights to the Meretoyakhinskoye oil field.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below