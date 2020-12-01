Russia's Gazprom Neft says no plans to sell shares on the market

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom, denied on Tuesday a report that the company and Gazprom have been discussing a possibility of selling some of Gazprom Neft’s shares on the market.
Earlier on Tuesday, Interfax news agency had reported such plans, citing a company official.
“Currently, the issue is not relevant,” Gazprom Neft said in a statement.
Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Louise Heavens and Philippa Fletcher
