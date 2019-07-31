Commodities
July 31, 2019 / 9:07 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Vitol to buy 50% stake in Brazil's Grupo Dislub Equador

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Energy trading company Vitol SA said on Wednesday it will acquire 50% of Brazil’s Grupo Dislub Equador (GDE) for an undisclosed amount to build its downstream presence in Brazil.

The company said bit.ly/336a7cy it has entered into a long-term partnership with GDE, which owns the sixth largest branded service station network in Brazil, to build a leading downstream company in Northern Brazil.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter, Vitol said in a statement.

This is Vitol’s second such deal in Brazil, with the energy trader having bought a 50% stake in fuel distribution company Rodoil in October.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below