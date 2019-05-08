GE CEO expects weaker quarters after 'good start' to year, higher China tariff costs

General Electric Co. Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp mingles with shareholders at the company’s annual meeting in Tarrytown, New York, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Alwyn Scott

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (Reuters) - General Electric Co Chief Executive Larry Culp said on Wednesday the company will likely have weaker quarters the rest of the year after a surprisingly good start in the first quarter.

GE’s results will balance out through 2019 and its profit and cash flow forecasts are unchanged, Culp said at the company’s annual meeting. GE faces several hundred million dollars in increased costs because of tariffs on imports from China, he said.

Shareholders elected GE’s slate of directors and all management proposals passed, company officials said at the meeting.

But an executive compensation proposal passed with 70.5 percent of the vote and 29.5 percent against, GE said, which was a relatively low level of support for such measures.

Institutional Shareholder Services had recommended shareholders vote against top executives’ pay, citing concerns about directors’ discretion to set pay.

GE set its 2019 financial targets last week, which call for a cash outflow of up to $2 billion.

“It’s still tough to say that out loud,” Culp said on Wednesday, referring to the $2 billion figure. “But that’s the reality.”

Before the meeting, Chief Financial Officer Jamie Miller told reporters that one of the biggest changes under Culp is that GE is focusing on operations in quarterly reviews of its business.

In the past, such reviews were more “high level” and focused on the financial results first and operations second, she said, noting she and Culp met with aviation on Monday, healthcare on Tuesday and plan to meet with the power business in about two weeks.