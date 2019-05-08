GE CEO expects weaker quarters for rest of 2019, higher China tariff costs

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (Reuters) - General Electric Co Chief Executive Larry Culp said on Wednesday that the company will likely have weaker quarters for the rest of the year after a surprisingly good start in the first quarter.

General Electric Co. Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp mingles with shareholders at the company’s annual meeting in Tarrytown, New York, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Alwyn Scott

The 127-year-old Boston-based conglomerate is struggling to recover from a $23 billion loss last year and Culp, who was named CEO in October, asked investors for patience during a turnaround that he expects will take two more years.

GE’s results will balance out through 2019 and its profit and cash flow forecasts are unchanged, Culp said at his first annual meeting as the company’s CEO. GE faces several hundred million dollars in increased costs because of tariffs on imports from China, he said.

Shareholders elected GE’s slate of directors and all management proposals passed, company officials said at the meeting.

But an executive compensation proposal passed with 70.5 percent of the vote and 29.5 percent against, GE said, which was a relatively low level of support for such measures.

Institutional Shareholder Services had recommended shareholders vote against top executives’ pay, citing concerns about directors’ discretion to set pay.

GE set its 2019 financial targets last week, which call for a cash outflow of up to $2 billion.

“It’s still tough to say that out loud,” Culp said on Wednesday, referring to the $2 billion figure. “But that’s the reality.”

Before the meeting, Chief Financial Officer Jamie Miller told reporters that one of the biggest changes under Culp is that GE is focusing on operations in quarterly reviews of its business.

In the past, such reviews were more high level and focused on financial results first and operations second, she said, noting she and Culp met with aviation on Monday, healthcare on Tuesday and plan to meet with the power business in about two weeks.

During the tail end of former CEO Jeff Immelt’s 16-year tenure, GE spent more than $15 billion building up its industrial business only to see most of those investments sour in 2017 and 2018.

GE also sold most of its capital business, which had supported its earnings growth, while demand for its power business has fallen sharply.