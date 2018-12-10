GE names Paula Reynolds to board

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) on Monday elected Paula Rosput Reynolds to its board of directors, replacing John Brennan who had earlier announced his intention to retire.

Reynolds, 62, is the chief executive of PreferWest LLC, a privately held business advisory firm, and currently serves as a director for Britain’s biggest defense company BAE Systems (BAES.L).

Reynolds’ appointment is effective as of Dec. 7.

GE has vowed to restructure its power unit as its new Chief Executive Larry Culp takes steps to revive the struggling conglomerate.