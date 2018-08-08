FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
August 8, 2018 / 11:05 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Starwood to buy a part of GE Capital's energy finance business for $2.56 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD.N) said on Wednesday it will buy a part of GE Capital’s energy finance business for $2.56 billion, as part of a plan to shrink itself into a smaller, more focused business.

The 126-year-old industrial conglomerate has been divesting assets worth billions from its GE Capital unit since 2015 to focus on jet engines, power plants and renewable energy.

The agreement with Starwood also includes the transfer of a team of employees, GE Capital said.

The deal, expected to close in the third quarter, will add to Starwood’s core earnings, the real estate investment trust said.

GE shares were marginally higher in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Citigroup Global Markets was financial adviser to GE Capital, and Shearman & Sterling LLP provided legal advice. Sidley Austin LLP and Paul Hastings LLP were legal advisers to Starwood.

(This version corrects headline and first paragraph to say Starwood is buying a part of GE Capital’s energy finance services, not the entire unit)

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.