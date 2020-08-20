General Electric extends CEO Culp's employment agreement

FILE PHOTO: The General Electric Co. logo is seen on the company's corporate headquarters building in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. July 23, 2019. Picture taken July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Alwyn Scott/File Photo

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) said it has extended the employment agreement of Chief Executive Officer Lawrence Culp through August 2024.

The company's board also approved a one-time equity performance grant to Culp, it said in a filing dated August 18. (bit.ly/31cOPL8)

Culp, who was hired in 2018 to replace CEO John Flannery, has since focused on improving General Electric's free cash flow and cutting debt. (reut.rs/2YjMiwK)