August 20, 2020 / 9:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

General Electric extends CEO Culp's employment agreement

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The General Electric Co. logo is seen on the company's corporate headquarters building in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. July 23, 2019. Picture taken July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Alwyn Scott/File Photo

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) said it has extended the employment agreement of Chief Executive Officer Lawrence Culp through August 2024.

The company's board also approved a one-time equity performance grant to Culp, it said in a filing dated August 18. (bit.ly/31cOPL8)

Culp, who was hired in 2018 to replace CEO John Flannery, has since focused on improving General Electric's free cash flow and cutting debt. (reut.rs/2YjMiwK)

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

