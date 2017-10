SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) will use partnerships to build its digital-industrial business in coming years, Chief Executive Officer John Flannery said at a conference on Wednesday.

The comments come as GE has said it plans to scale back its investment in its GE Digital business in 2018, from about $2.1 billion this year, and as Flannery is due unveil expanded partnership with Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) on Wednesday.