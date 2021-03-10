GE to sell stake in merged entity with AerCap overtime - CEO

CHICAGO (Reuters) - General Electric Co will “over time” sell its stake in a new financing giant, which will be set up following the merger of its aircraft-leasing business with Ireland’s AerCap Holdings NV, the company’s chief executive told Reuters.

The two companies announced a decision on Wednesday to tie the knot. GE will own a 46% stake in the combined entity, which will control more than 2,000 jets, dwarfing rivals.

“We will sell the equity,” CEO Larry Culp said in a phone interview. “But as we shared with investors earlier, will do that overtime.”