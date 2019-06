FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is pictured at the company's site of its energy branch in Belfort, France, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

(Reuters) - General Electric Co is evaluating strategic options for its venture arm, the company said on Thursday, as the industrial conglomerate looks to cut down billions of dollars in debt and turn around its ailing power unit.

“During this time of transformation for GE, we are evaluating strategic options for GE Ventures to continue delivering returns for our shareholders and partners,” a GE spokeswoman said.