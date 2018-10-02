FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
October 2, 2018 / 12:12 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Emerson Electric to buy GE's intelligent platforms division

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) on Tuesday agreed to buy General Electric Co’s (GE.N) intelligent platforms business, a day after the conglomerate replaced its chief executive officer.

The terms of the deal, expected to close in the first half of fiscal 2019, were not disclosed.

Emerson said the GE business, which generated sales of $210 million in 2017, will help it expand in several industries including, metals and mining, packaging and life sciences.

The business has developed a set of cloud-connected controllers and devices to enable smarter plants.

“This transaction enables Intelligent Platforms to be best positioned to pursue its growth strategy, while accelerating our reinvestment in GE Power to develop the energy technologies of the future and provide the world with reliable, affordable electricity,” GE Power CEO Russell Stokes said.

GE has been shedding several businesses to focus on jet engines, power plants and renewable energy.

The company, which was once the most valuable U.S. corporation and a global symbol of American business power, on Monday replaced its CEO John Flannery with outsider and board member Larry Culp as it battles weakness in its power business.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.