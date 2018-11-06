Business News
November 6, 2018 / 12:32 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

GE in talks to sell commercial lighting unit to PE firm: Bloomberg

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company General Electric is shown at their subsidiary company GE Aviation in Santa Ana, California, U.S., April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) is in talks to sell its commercial lighting business to private equity firm American Industrial Partners, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be announced as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported here

GE, which replaced its former chief executive officer, John Flannery, with outsider Larry Culp in a surprise move last month, has been shedding businesses to focus on jet engines, power plants and renewable energy.

GE declined to comment.

American Industrial Partners was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
