GE still mulls breakup, confirms distributed power unit for sale

NEW YORK (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) said on Friday that it is still considering a potential breakup of the 126-year-old industrial conglomerate, but such a move is secondary to running its businesses better.

Boston-based GE is divesting about $20 billion in assets as tries to reduce costs and boost profits as part of a three-year restructuring plan under Chief Executive Officer John Flannery, who took over August 1.

The company on Friday reported adjusted earnings that beat expectations, sending shares higher, though some analysts saw GE’s relatively weak unadjusted results as more telling.

Asked about a potential break-up, Flannery said the company is considering all options, but is focused on ensuring the businesses perform well.

“There’s no sacred cows,” he said on a conference call with analysts. “We are reviewing a number of structures. We are working through this right now in great detail with the board.”

He promised investors an update “in the next couple of months.

GE shareholders are due to vote on board members next week.

GE said on Friday it had decided to sell its distributed power business and may be able to announce a deal by mid-year, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

The business, which includes GE’s Jenbacher and Waukesha lines of reciprocating gas engines, is attracting strong interest from potential buyers, GE said. Reuters reported in February that GE was considering a sale of the business, which could be worth $2 billion.