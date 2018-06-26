GE to divest healthcare unit: WSJ

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) plans to spin off its healthcare business and unload ownership in its oil services company Baker Hughes (BHGE.N), the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The news comes a day after GE agreed to sell its distributed power unit for $3.25 billion to U.S. buyout group Advent.
GE could not be immediately reached for comment outside business hours.
Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel