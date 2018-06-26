GE to divest healthcare unit: WSJ

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) plans to spin off its healthcare business and unload ownership in its oil services company Baker Hughes (BHGE.N), the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: The General Electric logo is pictured on the General Electric offshore wind turbine plant in Montoir-de-Bretagne, near Saint-Nazaire, western France, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

The news comes a day after GE agreed to sell its distributed power unit for $3.25 billion to U.S. buyout group Advent.

GE could not be immediately reached for comment outside business hours.