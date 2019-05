FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at a European Union leaders summit after European Parliament elections to discuss who should run the EU executive for the next five years, in Brussels, Belgium May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday his government would remain vigilant as to whether General Electric Co respects its commitments in terms of jobs in France.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said earlier on Tuesday he would fight to save jobs at a GE factory in eastern France where more than 1,000 posts are threatened.