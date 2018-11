FILE PHOTO: The General Electric logo is pictured on the General Electric offshore wind turbine plant in Montoir-de-Bretagne, near Saint-Nazaire, western France, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) said on Friday that it has “sound liquidity” after a JPMorgan analyst slashed his stock price target, sending shares down 9 percent.

“GE is a fundamentally strong company with a sound liquidity position,” GE spokeswoman Jennifer Erickson said in a statement. “We are taking aggressive action to strengthen our balance sheet through accelerated deleveraging and position our businesses for success.”