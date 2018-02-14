FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 3:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

GE's chief communications officer Deirdre Latour to leave company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) said on Wednesday that its chief communications officer and senior adviser, Deirdre Latour, would be leaving the company in mid-March to pursue other opportunities.

    Linda Boff, GE’s chief marketing officer, will take on the added responsibilities as interim head of communications, until a replacement is found, the industrial goods conglomerate said.

    (This version of the story corrects designation of Linda Boff in paragraph two from “chief merchandising officer” to “chief marketing officer” .)

    Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
