GE's chief communications officer Deirdre Latour to leave company

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) said on Wednesday that its chief communications officer and senior adviser, Deirdre Latour, would be leaving the company in mid-March to pursue other opportunities.

Linda Boff, GE’s chief marketing officer, will take on the added responsibilities as interim head of communications, until a replacement is found, the industrial goods conglomerate said.

(This version of the story corrects designation of Linda Boff in paragraph two from “chief merchandising officer” to “chief marketing officer” .)