France's EDF halts GE turbine at Bouchain, GE shares drop

NEW YORK/PARIS (Reuters) - French power utility Electricite de France SA said on Tuesday it has shut down a General Electric Co turbine at its Bouchain power plant for one month due to a turbine blade issue that has shut down similar plants in the United States.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Electricite de France SA is pictured at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), the trade fair event for the global nuclear community in Villepinte near Paris, France, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

GE shares fell 4 percent after EDF said it took the action over the weekend following a failure of a turbine blade at Exelon Corp’s Colorado Bend plant in Texas. GE and Exelon said last week that four such turbines in Texas were halted when one of them had a blade failure.

“The (Bouchain) plant will be closed until Oct. 22 to proceed with controls and maintenance as advised by GE,” an EDF spokeswoman told Reuters.

GE reiterated on Tuesday its comments from last week, saying it has a fix for the problem, which resulted from oxidation that “affects the lifespan of a single blade component on 9HA and 9FB gas turbines” along with GE’s HA turbines.

The Boston-based conglomerate has said the problem affects fewer than 75 of its 9FB turbines, and up to 51 HA turbines. GE has sold thousands of turbines over many decades. The company could not immediately say how many 9FBs it has sold. It has booked orders for 82 HA turbines.

GE is working with customers “on a case-by-case basis, including EDF, to implement the solution and quickly return the units to service.”

The turbine blades are exposed to extreme temperatures in the hottest part of the gas turbine, industry experts say.

GE’s HA turbine has come to symbolize its power-plant ambitions: a large, powerful machine capable of generating power for thousands of homes and holding two Guinness World Records for efficiently turning natural gas fuel into electricity. One of those records was set at EDF’s Bouchain plant in 2017.