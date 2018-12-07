Factbox: Power plants with GE turbines shutting for repairs

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Utilities are shutting down at least 18 of General Electric Co’s (GE.N) newest gas turbines for repairs at power plants from Taiwan to France, according to more than a dozen interviews with plant operators and industry experts.
Here is a list of power plants that operators have shut down or plan to shut down for turbine blade replacements or other repairs following a blade failure at an Exelon Corp (EXC.N) plant in Texas in September, according to the sources.
Plant name: Lackawanna Energy Center
Turbines: 3 x GE 7HA
Location: Jessup, Pennsylvania
Owner: Invenergy
Plant name: Allen Natural Gas Plant
Turbines: 2 x GE 7HA
Location: Memphis, Tennessee
Owner: Tennessee Valley Authority
Plant name: Nishi-Nagoya Thermal Power Station
Turbines: 6 x GE 7HA
Location: Nagoya, Japan
Owner: Chubu Electric Power Co.
Plant name: Dah-Tarn
Turbines: 2 x GE 7HA
Location: Taoyuan City, Taiwan
Owner: Taiwan Power Co.
Plant name: Bouchain
Turbines: 1 x GE 9HA
Location: Bouchain, France
Owner: Electricite de France
Plant name: Colorado Bend II
Turbines: 2 x GE 7HA
Location: Wharton County, Texas
Owner: Exelon Corp
Plant name: Wolf Hollow II
Turbines: 2 x GE 7HA
Location: Granbury, Texas
Owner: Exelon Corp
Sources: Companies, GE, Reuters research
Reporting by Alwyn Scott