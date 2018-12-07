Factbox: Power plants with GE turbines shutting for repairs

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Utilities are shutting down at least 18 of General Electric Co’s (GE.N) newest gas turbines for repairs at power plants from Taiwan to France, according to more than a dozen interviews with plant operators and industry experts.

The logo of General Electric is seen at its plant in Baden, Switzerland November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Here is a list of power plants that operators have shut down or plan to shut down for turbine blade replacements or other repairs following a blade failure at an Exelon Corp (EXC.N) plant in Texas in September, according to the sources.

Plant name: Lackawanna Energy Center

Turbines: 3 x GE 7HA

Location: Jessup, Pennsylvania

Owner: Invenergy

Plant name: Allen Natural Gas Plant

Turbines: 2 x GE 7HA

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Owner: Tennessee Valley Authority

Plant name: Nishi-Nagoya Thermal Power Station

Turbines: 6 x GE 7HA

Location: Nagoya, Japan

Owner: Chubu Electric Power Co.

Plant name: Dah-Tarn

Turbines: 2 x GE 7HA

Location: Taoyuan City, Taiwan

Owner: Taiwan Power Co.

Plant name: Bouchain

Turbines: 1 x GE 9HA

Location: Bouchain, France

Owner: Electricite de France

Plant name: Colorado Bend II

Turbines: 2 x GE 7HA

Location: Wharton County, Texas

Owner: Exelon Corp

Plant name: Wolf Hollow II

Turbines: 2 x GE 7HA

Location: Granbury, Texas

Owner: Exelon Corp

Sources: Companies, GE, Reuters research