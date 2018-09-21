General Electric says blade problem affects more gas turbines

(Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Friday that turbine blade oxidation which has idled four electric power units in Texas also affects another model, widening the potential impact.

GE said that the oxidation, which recently caused the shut downs at Exelon Corp plants in Texas, also could occur in 9FB turbines, in addition to HA-Class turbines, that GE disclosed earlier.

The 9FB is part of an earlier generation of turbines, known as the F-Class, in which GE holds a market share lead over rivals Siemens AG and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems.

GE said that the 9FB is “a legacy fleet that comprises less than 1 percent of the company’s global gas turbine fleet.”

GE was not immediately available to comment on how many 9FB turbines it has delivered and whether any of those have been shut down as a result of the blade oxidation issue.