FILE PHOTO: The General Electric logo is pictured on the General Electric offshore wind turbine plant in Montoir-de-Bretagne, near Saint-Nazaire, western France, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

(Reuters) - General Electric Co on Wednesday said it would consolidate its renewable and grid assets into a single business.

The move bit.ly/2DI0zJL would combine GE's grid solutions and hybrid renewables, including solar and storage systems, into the GE renewable energy business, complementing the company's existing onshore wind, offshore wind and hydro offerings.