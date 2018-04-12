FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 9:50 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

GE explores hybrid deals, spinoffs in strategic review: Wall Street Journal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) is exploring a public offering for one of its divisions and discussing hybrid deals with public companies to combine assets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The logo of General Electric Co. is pictured at the Global Operations Center in San Pedro Garza Garcia, neighbouring Monterrey, Mexico, on May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

The hybrid deals would leave GE shareholders with stakes in multiple public companies, the report said.

    GE was not immediately available for a comment outside business hours.

    (Corrects to drop attribution to GE in the first paragraph)

    Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
