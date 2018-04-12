GE explores hybrid deals, spinoffs in strategic review: Wall Street Journal

(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) is exploring a public offering for one of its divisions and discussing hybrid deals with public companies to combine assets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The logo of General Electric Co. is pictured at the Global Operations Center in San Pedro Garza Garcia, neighbouring Monterrey, Mexico, on May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

The hybrid deals would leave GE shareholders with stakes in multiple public companies, the report said.

GE was not immediately available for a comment outside business hours.

(Corrects to drop attribution to GE in the first paragraph)