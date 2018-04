(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) said on Monday it would sell its financial management, ambulatory care and workforce management software unit from its healthcare business to private equity firm Veritas Capital for $1.05 billion in cash.

FILE PHOTO - The ticker and logo for General Electric Co. is displayed on a screen at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S. on June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2018.