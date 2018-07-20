GE CEO says China tariffs could cost conglomerate up to $400 million

NEW YORK (Reuters) - General Electric Co, a major buyer of Chinese goods, estimates new tariffs on its imports from China could raise its costs by $300 million to $400 million overall before steps to lessen the impact, Chief Executive John Flannery said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: General Electric CEO John Flannery is seen at the company’s office in New York City, U.S., June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Alwyn Scott

In comment on the tariffs set up by President Donald Trump, Flannery said GE imports about $2.9 billion worth of goods annually from China, roughly 10 percent of total its imports. The cost of the tariffs “could be $300 to $400 million at a gross level before any mitigating factors,” he said.