General Electric CEO sees 2019 revenue to grow low to mid-single digits

(Reuters) - General Electric Co’ CEO Larry Culp said on Thursday he expects the company’s 2019 industrial organic revenue growth to be up low to mid-single digits, led by a significant ramp in renewables and strength in aviation and healthcare units.

Shares of the company were up about 9 percent to $9.90 before the bell.

Culp, who recently took over the reins at the struggling company, told analysts in an earnings call that he expects cash flow to grow substantially in 2020 and 2021, after it weakened this year.

GE did not offer a 2019 forecast in its quarterly earnings reported earlier on Thursday, but Culp has promised investors to get back with specifics soon.