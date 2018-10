(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) said on Friday it has pushed back its third-quarter earnings release date to Oct. 30 to allow new Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp complete business reviews and site visits.

FILE PHOTO: The General Electric logo is pictured on the General Electric offshore wind turbine plant in Montoir-de-Bretagne, near Saint-Nazaire, western France, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

GE was earlier expected to report on Oct. 25. (bit.ly/2RL2PF5)