(Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) said on Monday it would halve its quarterly dividend to 12 cents per share.

The logo of General Electric Co. is pictured at the Global Operations Center in San Pedro Garza Garcia, neighbouring Monterrey, Mexico, on May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

This is the third time in its history that the 125-year-old industrial conglomerate has cut its dividend.